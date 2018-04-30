Pipe Down! #MuteRKelly Campaign Has Women Of Color Stepping Away From Alleged Pied Pedophile In DROVES

RCA Records, Spotify And Apple Music Asked To Mute R Kelly Over Sexual Abuse Of Women Of Color

On the heels of Bill Cosby’s recent conviction, RCA Records, Apple Music, Spotify and all R Kelly supporters and collaborators are being taken to task over Kelly’s troubling record of sexual misconduct that stretches back several decades. The #MuteRKelly movement has been fully embraced by the Time’s Up organization’s Women of Color committee which includes Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes and Jurnee Smollett Bell.

The organization released a statement this morning pretty much demanding that Kelly face the music, pun totally intended:

“We demand appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse made by women and their families for more than two decades now. And we declare with great vigilance and a united voice to anyone who wants to silence us — their time is up,” the statement said.

Time’s Up is seeking action from RCA Records, Kelly’s label; Spotify and Apple Music, which stream Kelly’s catalog; and Ticketmaster, which has sold tickets to his concerts. And it is calling for the cancellation of a May 11 concert in Greensboro, N.C.

Read the full letter below:

To Our Fellow Women of Color: We see you. We hear you. Because we are you. For too long, our community has ignored our pain. The pain we bear is a burden that too many women of color have had to bear for centuries. The wounds run deep. As Women of Color within TIME’S UP we recognize that we have a responsibility to help right this wrong. We intend to shine a bright light on our WOC sisters in need. It is our hope that we will never feel ignored or silenced ever again. The recent court decision against Bill Cosby is one step towards addressing these ills but it is just a start. We call on people everywhere to join with us to insist on a world in which women of all kinds can pursue their dreams free from sexual assault, abuse and predatory behavior. To this end, today we join an existing online campaign called #MuteRKelly. Over the past 25 years, the man known publicly as R. Kelly has sold 60 million albums, toured the globe repeatedly, and accumulated hundreds of millions of plays on radio and streaming services. During this time, he also… • Married a girl under 18 years of age;

• Was sued by at least 4 women for sexual misconduct, statutory rape, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, and furnishing illegal drugs to a minor;

• Was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography;

• Has faced allegations of sexual abuse and imprisonment of women under threats of violence and familial harm; Together, we call on the following corporations and venues with ties to R. Kelly to join us and insist on safety and dignity for women of all kinds: • RCA Records – The venerable music label currently produces and distributes R. Kelly’s music;

• Ticketmaster – The popular ticketing system is currently issuing tickets for R. Kelly’s show on May 11;

• Spotify and Apple Music – The popular streaming platforms currently monetizing R. Kelly’s music;

• Greensboro Coliseum Complex – The venue is currently hosting an R. Kelly concert on May 11. The scars of history make certain that we are not interested in persecuting anyone without just cause. With that said, we demand appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse made by women of color and their families for over two decades now. And we declare with great vigilance and a united voice to anyone who wants to silence us – their time is up. Together, We Are Strong, WOC | TIME’S UP

Powerful stuff right? We agree that enough is enough. Do you think that Time’s Up will be successful in getting major corporations to cut all ties with Kelly though?

