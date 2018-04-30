Bae Of The Day: Buzzed, Blonde and Banging DJ Duffey Has Glowed-Up Into A STUNNER

- By Bossip Staff
Bae Of The Day: DJ Duffey

It’s been a few years since the seemingly jealous heauxs cast of Basketball Wives Los Angeles axed DJ Duffey, but she seems to be dong just fine! And she’s looking even better. Duffey cut off all her locks recently and since then she’s been looking like a delicious popsicle on a hot summer day.

This is THE BEST we’ve ever seen her. Hands down.

@fashionnova “Ice, Ice baby, this is alkaline, not Fiji “ – @thatsblake

A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

More of Duffey and her amazing glow-up after the flip.

Cut and color by @mekestephensalon

A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

Outfit @labeled_lv … shades @donthejunkman

A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

Loving my @fashionnova “Got Milf “ tee

A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

Caption 😂

A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

    Nobody’s touching @belly shades collection 😩❤️ I need these 😔🔥

    A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

    @fashionnova💢 I could buy designer but this fashion nova fit

    A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

    Cut / color @mekestephensalon

    A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

    Doing promo for @prettylittlething promo ❤️

    A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

     

     

