Who Looked More Bangin At The Daytime Emmys?

The Most Beautiful And Winning Talent At The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Pasadena’s Civic Center hosted the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Sunday and boy did the talent rise to the occasion. Eve, who joined CBS’s “The Talk” as a co-host last November, was stunning in red.

Tamera Mowry-Housley wore white for the event.

Lori Harvey opted for a floral jumpsuit

And Deborah Cox was ready to shine. If you had to pick one, Who Looked More Bangin?

Of course they weren’t the only bangers in the building. Hit the flick for more looks and a list of the night’s winners