Who Looked More Bangin At The Daytime Emmys?
The Most Beautiful And Winning Talent At The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Pasadena’s Civic Center hosted the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Sunday and boy did the talent rise to the occasion. Eve, who joined CBS’s “The Talk” as a co-host last November, was stunning in red.
Tamera Mowry-Housley wore white for the event.
Lori Harvey opted for a floral jumpsuit
And Deborah Cox was ready to shine. If you had to pick one, Who Looked More Bangin?
Of course they weren’t the only bangers in the building. Hit the flick for more looks and a list of the night’s winners
“The Talk” won for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment.
“Entertainment Tonight” won for Outstanding Entertainment News Program
“The Real” won for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts.
Lori Harvey accepted her dad’s award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Rome Flynn won Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Zende Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful
Wayne Brady won Outstanding Game Show Host for “Let’s Make A Deal,” “The Dr. Oz Show” won Outstanding Talk Show/Informative and “Judge Mathis” took home the prize for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program while “Days of Our Lives” won Outstanding Drama Series as well as awards for Outstanding Lead Actor, Supporting Actor, Directing, and Writing.