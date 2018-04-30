Who Looked More Bangin At The Daytime Emmys?

- By Bossip Staff
The Most Beautiful And Winning Talent At The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Pasadena’s Civic Center hosted the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Sunday and boy did the talent rise to the occasion. Eve, who joined CBS’s “The Talk” as a co-host last November, was stunning in red.

45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Arrivals held at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California. Tamera Mowry

Tamera Mowry-Housley wore white for the event.

Lori Harvey opted for a floral jumpsuit

And Deborah Cox was ready to shine. If you had to pick one, Who Looked More Bangin?

Of course they weren’t the only bangers in the building. Hit the flick for more looks and a list of the night’s winners

45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Press Room held at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California. Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, Eve, Julie Chen of ‘The Talk’

“The Talk” won for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment.

45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Press Room held at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California. Nancy O'Dell, Kevin Frazier, "Entertainment Tonight"

“Entertainment Tonight” won for Outstanding Entertainment News Program

45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Press Room held at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California. Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon of ‘The Real’

“The Real” won for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts.

Lori Harvey accepted her dad’s award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Rome Flynn won Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Zende Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful

Wayne Brady won Outstanding Game Show Host for “Let’s Make A Deal,” “The Dr. Oz Show” won Outstanding Talk Show/Informative and “Judge Mathis” took home the prize for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program while “Days of Our Lives” won Outstanding Drama Series as well as awards for Outstanding Lead Actor, Supporting Actor, Directing, and Writing.

