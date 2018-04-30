Hate Me Now? Nas Reacts To Kelis’ Abuse Claims With THIS

Nas Reacts To Kelis Abuse Claims

Last week, Kelis nearly imploded the internet after revealing some of the dark details from her relationship with ex-husband Nas. She claims that she and Illmatic rapper had a violent romance and that same alleged toxicity causes some of their custody struggles.

Nas hasn’t rushed to debunk claims publicly, even though his name was trending on twitter after the story broke, but now he seems to have broken his silence.

This is what it’s all about. Pure Peace & Pure Love. Pure Happiness! ❤ #tb#fathersandsons

It’s a throwback photo of his son with Kelis, but folks aren’t buying it in the comments. They are VERY upset after hearing Kelis’ take on their relationship. One user wrote:

I forgot I was following your woman beating self… unfollowed…… but before I go, being a dad is your job you don’t get awards for doing it how about give your ex-wife a public apology for her years of beating her a** and verbal abuse.. tell me where the lie.

Yikes. Ten minute prior to Nas posting his throwback flick, Kelis post this message:

“This goes out to all the women and the secrets they keep.”