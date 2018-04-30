That Was Fast! Jeannie Mai’s Estranged Husband Expecting A Baby Just 6 Months After Split Announcement

Woah!

Jeannie Mae’s Ex-Husband Freddy Harteis Expecting A Child

Seemingly just six months after their split, Jeannie Mai’s ex-husband Freddy Harteis has moved ALL the way on.

The Hollywood Hunter Productions owner took to Instagram this week to share a photo of himself announcing the impending birth of his first child, a baby girl.

“If you’ve seen me in the last six months you have seen me not able to wipe a crazy grin off my face because of a beautiful woman who captured my heart. And, in the last four months, I have been walking on the clouds because of the thought of us having a miracle of our own and yesterday, my heart about burst out of my chest when we found out our precious child, would be our precious DAUGHTER.”

If you can remember, Jeannie first announced their divorce in October and said in February on “The Real” that her decision not to have children played a part in the end of their relationship.

Mind you Jeannie said she told Freddie back when they were dating that she didn’t want kids.

“That was definitely one of the main… one of the big main factors, because when we were dating I was always very vocal, cuz I’ll never lead a man on, when I know that I didn’t want to have children,” said Jeannie. “So I was always honest about that, and we were both so young, it was about 14 years ago. I think he also thought ‘You know what? We’re so in love, I don’t want that either’. And to be honest, he could’ve been happy not having children with me,” she continued. “But when you see… when you physically see how a man is with a child, that a man really desires to be a father, and you know that you are that block between that happening, you just don’t feel right about it.”

She also made it very clear that cheating wasn’t a factor in their split so who knows how long they’ve actually really been broken up.



His new girlfriend is a Florida based model named Linsey Toole. (Swipe right to see Freddy’s pregnant girlfriend)

Well, it looks like Freddie got his wish. We’re sure Jeannie will speak about this on “The Real” since she’s always been very transparent about her relationship.

All the while people are wondering about the details of Jeannie and Freddy’s split, Jeannie’s remaining positive and celebrating “The Real’s” first Emmy Win.

The talented talk show team took home a trophy for Oustanding Entertainment Talk Show last night during the Daytime Emmys and the hosts stayed true to their pact to host their show without wiping off last night’s makeup if they won.

LMAO!

Congrats to the hosts and entire production team behind The Real!

More on the flip.