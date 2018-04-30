Can’t Let You Go: Are Fabolous & Emily B Living Together After Domestic Dispute Drama?

Here we go again…

Fabolous & Emily B Reportedly Living Together After Domestic Dispute Drama

Rumors are currently swirling that Fabolous and Emily B are not only reconciled but living in the same house.

As previously reported fans were surprised to see that the Emily was seemingly sticking by Fab’s side after they were spotted holding hands at Coachella.

Mind you, this all comes after Fab requested a delay in court proceedings regarding the charges Emily brought against him, alleging that he had threatened her and her father with violence and later punched her in the face 7 times breaking her front teeth.

Now TheJasmineBrand reports that the two are back living together in NYC despite what any detractors might say.

“The public doesn’t really know this, but they live together again,” a source told the site. “They were back together shortly after the situation blew up on social media.”

We wish Emily nothing but the best and hope that her brother and father who were seen on that damning video arguing with Fab, are close by for her support.