Cardi’s Little Sister Hennessy Carolina Goes Full Bronx-Mode On MTV Production On ‘The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Hennessy Carolina was on her diva isht during the latest episode of ‘The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars,’ showing up late, telling production she was not willing to take of her sunglasses, and spazzing on a co-star who dared to call her on her bull.
Is it us or does she seem to be feeling herself a bit much due to her sister’s celebrity?
Getty/MTV