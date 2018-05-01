Cardi’s Little Sister Hennessy Carolina Goes Full Bronx-Mode On MTV Production On ‘The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars’ [Video]

By Bossip Staff
Hennessy Carolina was on her diva isht during the latest episode of ‘The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars,’ showing up late, telling production she was not willing to take of her sunglasses, and spazzing on a co-star who dared to call her on her bull.

Is it us or does she seem to be feeling herself a bit much due to her sister’s celebrity?

