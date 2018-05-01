LHHATL: THIS Unexpected Fight Between Two Faves Has Everyone Losing Their Damn Minds

Tokyo Vs. Spice Blows Up Twitter

Love & Hip-Hop: ATL has been quite the slow simmer this season, so they’re amping things up to the max for the second half. The preview video, shown above, had a bunch of nuggets of drama, but the clips that had everyone going ham came from the fact that Tokyo and Spice seem to be fighting over a man! Noooooo! But we all love them both.

Tokyo is Nigerian and Spice is Jamaican I don't know who gone win this fight but it's gone be good! #LHHATL — IG:Msdavis20099 (@mdavis2009) May 1, 2018

So you know Twitter was up in arms and trying to get all the info. Take a look at the reactions and see who they were rooting for.