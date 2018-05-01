Get Canceled With Him: A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Have Stood With Kanye West

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

(Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Celebrities Who Stand With Kanye

Kanye West has stirred quite a bit of controversy by aligning himself with Donald Trump and the MAGA crowd. He’s been getting tossed aside, dragged and generally ridiculed for his…well…stupidity. But every fool has a friend or 10. Yeezy is no exception. He has celebrities stepping out and showing love despite his ridiculous stance.

Take a look…

Erykah Badu – She just sent out this word of encouragement that seems to indicate she’s somewhat on the same page?

GoldLink – Her IG story in defense of Yeezy did not go over well

Cyhi The Prince – He’s jumped all the way off the ledge for Kanye and is getting canceled with him

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Chance The Rapper – Chano tried to defend Kanye and had to apologize when 45 thanked him for his service

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)

Kim Kardashian – She stood by her man, we guess

T.I. – Tip has challenged Kanye then they made a duet about politics that was as weird as it was unenjoyable

    Continue Slideshow

    Youtube

    Lil B – Lil B also stepped out to defend Kanye but he’s always marched to the beat of his own drum

    And as you can imagine, these people are getting clowned. Take a look…

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus