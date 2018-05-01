Get Canceled With Him: A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Have Stood With Kanye West
Celebrities Who Stand With Kanye
Kanye West has stirred quite a bit of controversy by aligning himself with Donald Trump and the MAGA crowd. He’s been getting tossed aside, dragged and generally ridiculed for his…well…stupidity. But every fool has a friend or 10. Yeezy is no exception. He has celebrities stepping out and showing love despite his ridiculous stance.
Take a look…
Erykah Badu – She just sent out this word of encouragement that seems to indicate she’s somewhat on the same page?
GoldLink – Her IG story in defense of Yeezy did not go over well
Cyhi The Prince – He’s jumped all the way off the ledge for Kanye and is getting canceled with him
Chance The Rapper – Chano tried to defend Kanye and had to apologize when 45 thanked him for his service
Kim Kardashian – She stood by her man, we guess
T.I. – Tip has challenged Kanye then they made a duet about politics that was as weird as it was unenjoyable
Lil B – Lil B also stepped out to defend Kanye but he’s always marched to the beat of his own drum
And as you can imagine, these people are getting clowned. Take a look…