Get Canceled With Him: A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Have Stood With Kanye West

Celebrities Who Stand With Kanye Kanye West has stirred quite a bit of controversy by aligning himself with Donald Trump and the MAGA crowd. He’s been getting tossed aside, dragged and generally ridiculed for his…well…stupidity. But every fool has a friend or 10. Yeezy is no exception. He has celebrities stepping out and showing love despite his ridiculous stance. Take a look…

@kanyewest .. see. that's what u get for using your own brain…u know that's illegal in most states right? — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) April 30, 2018 Erykah Badu – She just sent out this word of encouragement that seems to indicate she’s somewhat on the same page?

GoldLink spilt true tea on Kanye. ☝🏽 pic.twitter.com/P1oaAxhYxX — keletso (@kltso) April 29, 2018 GoldLink – Her IG story in defense of Yeezy did not go over well

Y'all do know Martin Luther King was republican — CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) April 24, 2018 Cyhi The Prince – He’s jumped all the way off the ledge for Kanye and is getting canceled with him

Chance The Rapper – Chano tried to defend Kanye and had to apologize when 45 thanked him for his service

Kim Kardashian – She stood by her man, we guess

T.I. – Tip has challenged Kanye then they made a duet about politics that was as weird as it was unenjoyable

Lil B – Lil B also stepped out to defend Kanye but he’s always marched to the beat of his own drum

Being a Kanye West fan and trying to defend him over the last ten years pic.twitter.com/lvfogn6QhC — Lee (@bee_laker) April 23, 2018 And as you can imagine, these people are getting clowned. Take a look…

not GoldLink trying to defend Kanye toooooooo pic.twitter.com/mqGNQtpQS0 — Noura 🦑 (@taesmuIIet) April 29, 2018

me watchin chance the rapper try to defend kanye pic.twitter.com/NJBfrBiaER — hayley (@2seaterr) April 26, 2018

Me defending Kanye in 2013 vs me trying to defend Kanye now pic.twitter.com/XWOIYaIb3j — Trash Lanez 🅥 (@TrashLanez) April 25, 2018

Kanye stans trying to defend him after his Trump tweets pic.twitter.com/ltbpzlSFJ3 — Julian Rowan (@jules_rowan) April 25, 2018

me thinking back to all the times I went out of my way to defend Kanye pic.twitter.com/ZermbCQXUn — thanks.amara (@thanksamara) April 25, 2018

Kim Kardashian is really gonna defend Kanye right now… and is probably gonna cry on camera about how she can’t change him for a KUWTK storyline.. pic.twitter.com/2PTLAWMEbV — 🗑🌈🐥 (@trashygaytweets) April 25, 2018