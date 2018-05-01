Fair Or Foul? Folks Are Up In Arms Over White Teen Wearing Traditional Chinese Dress To Prom

Folks Call Out Teen In Traditional Chinese Prom Dress

Keziah Daum was excited to share her prom photos online, but things spiraled out of control when one user accused her of appropriating, then another and then more. The Utah high school senior wore a traditional Chinese style dress to prom, claiming that she bought it from a thrift store in tweets but folks are drowning out her good memories with claims she’s horrible person for wearing her dress.

Keziah told Insider, “I bought the dress because I thought it was beautiful and admired the beauty of the culture.”

However innocent the gesture, do you think this is harmful?

To everyone causing so much negativity: I mean no disrespect to the Chinese culture. I’m simply showing my appreciation to their culture. I’m not deleting my post because I’ve done nothing but show my love for the culture. It’s a fucking dress. And it’s beautiful. — Keziah (@daumkeziah) April 28, 2018

Hit the flips for some negative and positive responses to Keziah’s prom dress. Who do you agree with?