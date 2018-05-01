Home Run Kings: Russell Wilson Coaches 3-Year-Old Future Zahir Through His T-Ball Game

Future Zahir And Russell Wilson Bond Over T-Ball

We would call him Baby Future, BUT…he’s getting so big!

Russell Wilson shared some adorable T-Ball moments of him and Future Zahir on the T-ball field. Russ coached the little champion into getting a grand slam! Go baby!

Recently news surfaced that Future Zahir’s biological pop has missed 37% of their recent scheduled visitations and Ci-Ci is asking the court for mediation to find an easier schedule that suits both parents. Maybe next time his pop can be there?

Adorable right?