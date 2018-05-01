The Irony: Enablers Of Accused Sex Slave Keeper R. Kelly Call Campaign Against Him “Attempted Public Lynching Of A Black Man”

R. Kelly’s Team Releases Statement Calling #MuteRKelly Movement An Attempted Public Lynching

R Kelly isn’t taking kindly to the attempts to muzzle his music…

In a statement to Variety Kelly’s management

“Kelly supports the pro-women goals of the Time’s Up movement. We understand criticizing a famous artist is a good way to draw attention to those goals—and in this case, it is unjust and off-target. “We fully support the rights of women to be empowered to make their own choices. Time’s Up has neglected to speak with any of the women who welcome R. Kelly’s support, and it has rushed to judgment without the facts. Soon it will become clear Mr. Kelly is the target of a greedy, conscious and malicious conspiracy to demean him, his family and the women with whom he spends his time. “Kelly’s music is a part of American and African-American culture that should never—and will never—be silenced. Since America was born, black men and women have been lynched for having sex or for being accused of it. We will vigorously resist this attempted public lynching of a black man who has made extraordinary contributions to our culture.” –Thanks for listening. R. Kelly management.”

Lynched for having sex or for being accused of it. Hmmmmmm… Pretty sure that this campaign doesn’t fit that description. And R.Kelly isn’t being attacked for having sex — the issue is allegations of a long history of taking advantage of underage girls and grooming women to be sex slaves.

Do you think the Pied Piper has a leg to stand on with this statement or should he just prepare for an inevitable investigation?

In the meantime Cradle Robber-t posted this message to fans about the cancelation of his latest show.

