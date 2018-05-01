Rumor Control: The REAL Reason Why Teyana & Iman Are Cutting Their Show Short Has Nothing To Do With Cheating…

True or false???

Is “Teyana And Iman” Going Off Air Amidst Cheating Rumors?

There’s currently a nasty rumor swirling about a popular Hollywood couple whose VH1 show shone a positive light on black love.

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor have reportedly cut short their show “Teyana And Iman” amid rumors that Iman was caught creeping in their marriage.

The news comes from sports gossip website TerezOwens who says that the “Fade” dancing songstress found the Cavs baller’s “secret phone” that exposed all kinds of dirty doggin’ behind her back. With that in mind, she allegedly breached her contract and told the production team to pull the remaining episodes of their show.

We did some digging ourselves and found that “Teyana and Iman” did announce the season finale early. They were slated to have EIGHT episodes according to an official VH1 press release but there are only six episodes available online.

Does this prove that there’s trouble in paradise???

We really hope this isn’t true, Teyana and Iman faced cheating rumors before after rumors swirled that the Cavs baller was creeping with multiple women.

Iman then released a song and a statement seemingly admitting guilt for “his mistakes” while begging people not to antagonize his wife.

“I was young. I was selfish. I’ve broken hearts and been insensitive to them. I never really cared what the Internet said of me until now and it’s not because they’re antagonizing me,” said Iman. “They are now directing hate toward a woman that gives off nothing but positive energy and deserves nothing more than the world that I vow to give her. I normally wouldn’t acknowledge this type of thing but you guys win. If you’re going to send the hate, direct it at me. Don’t make her pay for my mistakes. I’m older now, I’m different now. It’s Peace and love. Don’t make her pay for the mistakes of my past. “His Story” out now. Word to @Karencivil #post90″

Do YOU think there’s some creeping going on in Iman and Teyana’s marriage??? We got a drop on what really might be going on here…

