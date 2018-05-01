Exclusive: Quantasia Sharpton’s Herpes Suit Against Usher Suffers Major Trial Delay

Quantasia Sharpton’s Herpes Exposure Suit Pushed Back To 2019

The woman who accused Usher of exposing her to herpes when they had sex after one of his concerts will have to wait a while longer for her day in court.

An LA County court judge ordered Quantasia Sharpton’s trial to be pushed back from this summer to early 2019 after Usher questioned whether Los Angeles was the legally appropriate venue for the suit’s allegations involving an anonymous woman who joined Sharpton on the case. A judge has yet to rule on Usher’s motion.

Another factor in the judge’s decision was the belief Usher and Sharpton wouldn’t be able to exchange all of the evidence they need in for the case in time for the old trial date.

Sharpton’s trial had been scheduled to begin in August 2018. It will now start on Feb. 11, 2019, according to the court order, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Sharpton sued Usher last summer after she said the singer put her in harms way when they had sex after his performance in Atlantic City. She said the veteran showman didn’t tell her he allegedly had herpes, and has been gunning for Usher to take an STD test and provide his results as evidence in the case. An unnamed woman, and a man only known as John Doe have joined Sharpton as plaintiffs in the case, alleging that Usher also knowingly exposed them to herpes.

This isn’t the only alleged legal battle related to herpes that Usher is named in. Last week, we exclusively revealed that a woman in Georgia sued the “Let It Burn” singer for afflicting her with the virus following two intimate encounters.