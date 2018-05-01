New Mom Naturi Naughton Talks Beauty Dos & Don’ts At Essence X Colgate Best In Beauty Event

“Power” Actress Spoke About How Her Beauty Routine Has Changed Since Welcoming Her Little Girl

Her beauty looks almost effortless on screen.

But Naturi Naughton said she’s had to switch things up since giving birth to her daughter, Zuri, nine months ago.

The actress, who stars on the hit show “Power,” spoke about her daily beauty rituals these days with “Star” actress Ryan Destiny at the Colgate Beauty Conversation at the Essence Best in Black Beauty event Thursday in New York City.

“I’m super simple,” the pretty star said. “The key for me is when you’re on set. Tasha is wearing – her face is beat down with lots of makeup. So if I had a twelve hour day on set, imagine what my pores are saying! They are screaming for freedom. So the first thing I do is use makeup remover. And then wash my face. I like to exfoliate, so exfoliation is really, really key.”

Naughton – who revealed that season 5 of “Power” will premiere July 1 – said when she’s not tending to her new bundle of joy, she makes sure to take plenty of time for herself.

“And another thing we forget people is rest!” she said. “Rest and water. And of course, every night, I brush my teeth. it’s kind of my thing: do my face, wash my face, bush my teeth, grab my Colgate. You know, you do all of that, and then rest. Sometimes you just have to take your a** to bed, drink some water, and call it a day.”

Although Naturi said the arrival of her new baby daughter also means that she has to move a lot faster and schedule her “me time” around her baby, she said she has never felt more beautiful.

“As a woman, we all have to be independent, and having a baby has actually made me more independent,” she explained. “I feel more empowered about my skin, about my body, just really embracing my beauty.”

