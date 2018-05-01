Back To Nasty: Nas Thinks Kelis Is Jealous Because He Has “Restaurant Money”?

Nas Thinks Kelis Is Jealous Of His Investments?

Yesterday Nasir must’ve woken up with a lot on his mind. He posted a throwback photo of he and son Knight pretty early, amid accusations that he’s been a terrible dad, ex-husband and co-parent to Kelis. But, Nas has finally expressed, in little words, why he believes Kelis is allegedly exposing their tumultuous love-ties. Money.

Nas is liking and agreeing with commenters under the post, replying to a person who said Kelis wouldn’t be saying anything is he didn’t own two restaurants. SMH.

So Nas’ response to allegations of domestic violence is to post an old shot of him and their son while co-signing shots of his ex-wife? pic.twitter.com/MueoyaYRVz — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) May 1, 2018

Nas does have investments in two “Sweet Chick” restaurants, one in NYC and the other in Los Angeles, But Kelis went to culinary school over 8-years-ago. Sounds like apples and oranges to us, brother. Someone also says Nas has “been blessed since he left” Kelis, but according to multiple accounts, she left him.

In other news, Nasir owe over $300,000 in back taxes in Georgia.

Hopefully this can all be resolved before it gets any nastier online. For Knight.