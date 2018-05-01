Welp: Black Customer Gets A $10,000 “Refund” After Racist Waiter Asks Him To Prepay For Meal

Black Customer Awarded $10k After Being Asked To Prepay For Meal

A 28 year old man says went to celebrate his birthday with a gathering of friends, and his waiter only asked their table to prepay. They were the only group of Black people in the restaurant. The victim, Emile Wickham told CNN that the 2014 incident didn’t sit right with him for an entire year, so he decided to do something about it.

“I still felt skeptical, so then I approached other tables,” Wickham told CNN. No one else he spoke with had been asked to prepay, he said.

Wickham filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal. An adjudicator, Esi Codjoe said she found no evidence such a policy to prepay for meals was real. Earlier this month, it was rule that Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant racially discriminated against the group. The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has now ordered the Toronto restaurant to pay the black customer $10,000 Canadian dollars for racially discriminating against him and his friends.

