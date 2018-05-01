Gooo SPORTS! Queen Bey’s Most Hilarious Courtside Moments

Beyonce about to ask why they keep putting the ball in the basket if it's gonna fall out pic.twitter.com/l4OG9euBCn — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 11, 2014

Queen Bey’s FUNNIEST Courtside Moments

Very few things are funnier than Queen Bey watching “the sports” at a major sporting event, especially if her panty-melting boo thang-in-her-head Bron-Bron is playing so you know we had to compile her most hilarious courtside moments from over the years for your viewing pleasure.

beyonce looking like “where tf lebron at?” pic.twitter.com/hAZI7SzBUr — 🌐 (@tribecalledquis) April 29, 2018

