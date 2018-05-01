Bae Of The Day: Jessica Dime’s Glo Up Between LHHATL Seasons Has Everyone Speechless

- By Bossip Staff
Remember when Jessica Dime first showed up on Love & Hip-Hop? She was loud, pink-haired and full of drama. Well all it took was some time and a bit of growth for her to become a whole new woman. Now she’s in a committed relationship, pregnant, mature and looking like a human. A fine a$$ human.

Twitter is absolutely noticing too, as she’s becoming one of the the show’s most popular figures. Let’s take a look at her newfound glow and how Twitter is reacting to it.

