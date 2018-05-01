Tamar Braxton, Cee Lo Green, Common And Snoop Kick Off Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage Tour Kicks Off With Concert Featuring Cee-Lo Green, Tamar Braxton, Common And Snoop Dogg
The lucky guests aboard Tom Joyner’s 2018 Fantastic Voyage cruise were in for a treat right from the get. Cruisers were invited to a kickoff concert featuring Cee-Lo Green, Common, Snoop Dogg and Tamar Braxton.
Looks like it was a blast.
Tamar was getting to it though!
Tom posted a few joints too.
Check out more photos below: