Tamar Braxton, Cee Lo Green, Common And Snoop Kick Off Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage

- By Bossip Staff
Tom Joyner Morning Show

Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage Tour Kicks Off With Concert Featuring Cee-Lo Green, Tamar Braxton, Common And Snoop Dogg

The lucky guests aboard Tom Joyner’s 2018 Fantastic Voyage cruise were in for a treat right from the get. Cruisers were invited to a kickoff concert featuring Cee-Lo Green, Common, Snoop Dogg and Tamar Braxton.

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Looks like it was a blast.

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Tamar was getting to it though!

Tom posted a few joints too.

@snoopdogg grooving with my boo @kymwhitley #fantasticvoyage18

A post shared by Tom Joyner (@flyjocktomjoyner) on

My man @snoopdogg closing out the Bon Voyage Party! #fantasticvoyage18 #snoopdogg #tjms

A post shared by Tom Joyner (@flyjocktomjoyner) on

Attention, Attention…. this is your captain…. #fantasticvoyage18 #RQQ #OmegaPsiPhi

A post shared by Tom Joyner (@flyjocktomjoyner) on

Check out more photos below:

