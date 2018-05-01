Lil Yachty Parts The Sea For ‘Spotify Fans First’ In Atlanta

Lil Yachty Performs During “Spotify Fans First”

Last Thursday Spotify hosted one of their Spotify Fans First event in ATL with Lil Yachty for a select group of fans. These events give artists a chance to connect with their Day-1 supporters.

Celebrating the release of his second album, Lil Boat 2, he performed several new songs for this intimate crowd. With a mostly teenaged, diverse audience the energy that Lil’ Yachty gives is undeniable. This had to be one of the most lit shows we’ve been to with a dynamic audience.

With his water theme, the stage had real water with visuals of rain and waves. Yachty even gave his fans water bottles to wet the crowd up.

Yachty’s set included SELF MADE, BOOM!, FWM, COUNT ME IN, DAS CAP, POP OUT, FLEX, NBAYOUNGBOAT, and Trippie Redd stopped by to perform 66

Photo credit: Lydo Lee