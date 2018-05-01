What In The Skee-Wee: Alpha Kappa Alpha Member Accused Of Pimping Out Pledges To Politicians

Allegedly Shady AKA Chapter Member Under Investigation Over Suspicions Of Running Sex Ring

An AKA sorority chapter at a Georgia University is in the middle of a sexual misconduct investigation courtesy of one of their allegedly shady members. She is being accused of running a sex ring and pimping out its pledges according to Daily Mail. Reportedly, the Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter at Fort Valley State University was suspended last week after the sex scandal allegations surfaced involving a female administration employee at the college. Alecia Johnson, who was an executive assistant at the university and a AKA sorority member, is under investigation for allegedly pimping women to “pay” for pledging. She has since resigned from her position.

According to the report, the investigation started after the university received two separate complaints in early April, including one made anonymously through the campus hotline and another made by an employee. An attorney representing Johnson told WSB-TV that his client was not a pimp.

‘She’s not a pimp, and she’s not a madam. None of that,’ lawyer Adrian Patrick said. ‘She’s not guilty. She did not do anything.’

In an official statement, the sorority has condemned being associate with the “sex ring” allegations.

‘These allegations are in no way representative of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s 110-year service-based mission or its nearly 300,000 members. We condemn these allegations in the strongest possible terms,’ the statement said.