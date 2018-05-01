Musty MAGA Machiavellian KoonYe Denies Being ‘Sunken’—Then Teacup Twistedly Says ‘Slavery Was A Choice’

1 of 6 ❯ ❮

Getcho life, sir…. Kanye Dragged Over Ridiculous ‘Slavery Was A Choice’ Comment KoonYe is getting dragged by his MAGA hat for some insanely stupid comments he made about slavery. As previously reported Kanye’s nearly two-hour long interview with Charlamagne was released today and in it, he spoke on a number of topics including Kim’s Paris robbery, Jay Z and Kanye skipping his wedding, free thought, President Barack Obama and Deplorable Dumbo In Chief. He also denied seeing the “Get Out” memes about him and denied being sunken while crediting Kim Kardashian for caring for her “Superman” in the absence of his late mother Donda. Following that, he stopped by TMZ Live with Candace Owens (and a fresh haircut) to speak on “free thought.” The imbecilic free thought thinker then dropped a bomb about what he thinks really happened during slavery. “You hear about slavery for 400 years, 400 years?! That sounds like a choice,” said Kanye. “Like you was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all?!” Kanye’s insanely asinine comments led to a showdown between him and TMZ reporter Van Lathan who told him black man to black man that he was disappointed and appalled by him. “I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything,” said Van. “I think what you’re doing right now is the absence of thought, there is fact in real world, real life consequences behind everything you just said. Kanye thinks slavery was "a choice" pic.twitter.com/zoPIDC8cSd — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 1, 2018 If you haven’t already gotten Kanye out the paint or put the mute button him, how ya feeling about your Sunken Place Prince now??? More on the flip.

Here are some more quotes from Kanye’s Charlamagne interview. On Kim Kardashian’s robbery:

“I went to Paris on that trip to protect her. Not protect her physically, but to go and just help her with her looks ‘cause she’s in Paris. … One of the things that she said that she heard was that they were coming to rob her and they had to wait till I had left. The people had been strategizing and scheming on that for a long time. So when she finally got to Paris by herself, they were like, ‘OK, this is our chance.’ … If she wasn’t here, I would never forgive myself.” On “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”:

“I like the way that my wife communicates and documents things. I think it’s good to document ourselves, document our now. See if we can recognize ourselves in a different life, in a different light.”

On Jay-Z and Beyoncé skipping his wedding: “I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding, I understand he was going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding. I’m not using this interview to put out any negative things, but I gotta state my truth. … I’m past it, but at the time I was hurt.” On Jay Z:

“We’re good [now]. We’re texting each other. It’s positive energy. I haven’t seen him, but I can feel him. …I do love Jay, I don’t have the answers for every issue I’ve ever had.”

On therapy:

“I use the world as my therapist. Anyone I talk to is my therapist. I will pull them into the conversation of what I’m feeling at that point and get their perspective. … I like just talking to acquaintances, friends, family, and I keep them on the phone for 45 minutes at a time, talking through things. It’s kind of narcissistic.” On his 2016 breakdown and hospitalization:

“I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown, or I like to say the breakthrough. [It was caused by] fear, stress, being controlled, manipulation, being a pawn in a chess piece of life, stressing things that create validation, the concept of competition, so many elements at one time. … Ever since the Taylor Swift moment [at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards], it just had never been the same, the connection with radio. … The radio element was just one of the factors. … I’ma take the stigma off the word ‘crazy.’”