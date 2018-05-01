Swirling Stronger Than Ever: Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Snap With Trap Bae Baby Daddy Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Expresses Her Love For Baby Daddy Travis Scott

Khloé’s relationship with Tristan Thompson may be trash right now but Kylie Jenner’s swirlationship with baby daddy Travis Scott is fully flourishing.

Just today Kylie posted this affectionate snap of her hugged up on Travis with a beach in the background:

🎁 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

The photo plays well with recent reports that Kylie treated Travis and his friends to a special private celebration at an amusement park for his birthday Saturday:

Kylie and Travis are doing well,” a source tells PEOPLE, two days after the 20-year-old rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles to celebrate the rapper’s 26th birthday. “They are a great family,” the source adds. “Kylie is very in love with Travis. He is an amazing dad and loves spending time with their daughter. He has very much stepped up.”

With the new addition of Stormi to his schedule, Scott has adjusted accordingly and is enjoying a good work-life balance that prioritizes family time.

“He hasn’t been working much and is instead focused on spending time with Kylie and Stormi,” the source adds. “Kylie’s family is very happy with him. He is young, but acts much more mature. After all the Tristan drama, they are especially happy that they don’t have [similar problems] about Kylie. She loves being a mom and she is very happy with Travis.”

Awwww… Travis posted this video on his birthday and Kylie jumped in the comments saying “Baby Daddy!”

BIG MOOD A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Apr 30, 2018 at 7:49am PDT

Is anybody surprised that as young as they are, Kylie and Travis’ relationship seems to be even BETTER post baby?

Kylie is also getting back out there. The makeup mogul posted shots from her Evening Standard feature.

Hit the flip to see