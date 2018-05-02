The Sunkening: Kanye Got RE-DRAGGED To The Ashy Antebellum Abyss Over Despicable Slavery Comments
Twitter Vs. Krazy Koonye, Pt. 9769575695
Here we are YET AGAIN staring at Kanye with the most judgmental eyes ever after he claimed slavery is a CHOICE (NO, SERIOUSLY) in quite possibly the most psychotic moment of the last several psychotic moments that sent the whole entire internet spiraling into the ashy abyss.
Peep the must-see reactions to Kanye’s latest sunken shenanigans on the flip.
Feature photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic