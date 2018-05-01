Real Warrior Wives Of Wakanda: Okoye & W’Kabi Get EXTRA SPICY In Deleted “Black Panther” Scene

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10

Deleted Black Panther Scene Shakes Up Twitter

Black Panther was so incredible that even its DELETED scenes are amazing as evidenced by an explosive blow up between Real Warrior Wife of Wakanda (YES, wife!) “Okoye” (Danai Gurira) and her bozo hubby “W’Kabi” (Daniel Kaluuya) who clash over Wakanda’s future in a beautifully acted scene that we can’t believe was cut from the film.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Okoye & W’Kabi’s explosive lover’s spat on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Video Link & Embed Code
    Link:     https://bossip.com/1638479/real-warrior-wives-of-wakanda-okoye-wkabi-get-extra-spicy-in-deleted-black-panther-scene/
    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Girl Magic, Entertainment, For Discussion

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus