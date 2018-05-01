Real Warrior Wives Of Wakanda: Okoye & W’Kabi Get EXTRA SPICY In Deleted “Black Panther” Scene
Deleted Black Panther Scene Shakes Up Twitter
Black Panther was so incredible that even its DELETED scenes are amazing as evidenced by an explosive blow up between Real Warrior Wife of Wakanda (YES, wife!) “Okoye” (Danai Gurira) and her bozo hubby “W’Kabi” (Daniel Kaluuya) who clash over Wakanda’s future in a beautifully acted scene that we can’t believe was cut from the film.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Okoye & W’Kabi’s explosive lover’s spat on the flip.