Exclusive: Remember Him? Mystikal Has Languished In Jail For Almost A Year As He Preps For Rape Trial

“No Limit” Rapper Headed To Trial On Rape & Kidnapping Charges

Mystikal has remained locked up for almost a year as he awaits his day in court on charges for his role in an alleged gang rape in Shreveport, La.

But it appears that he is inching closer to a resolution and is scheduled to appear in court later this month on his first degree rape and second degree kidnapping charges, BOSSIP can reveal.

The “Shake It Fast” rapper turned himself last summer, after his alleged victim told cops that he and rapper “Lil Hood,” aka Averweone Holman, raped her after a concert in the Shreveport, La. area in 2016, according to police.

Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has remained in the Caddo Parish jail on $3 million bail ever since. His lawyer has argued that he and his relatives don’t have enough money for the $2 million bail for his rape charge or the $1 million bail from the kidnapping charge.

However Mystikal will finally head to court next week, but his actual trial date is still a long ways off. The former “No Limit” artist will appear in Caddo Parish Court May 9 for a hearing where his lawyer will discuss possible plea deals.

It’s not the first time that Mystikal has been jailed for sexual misconduct. In 2003, Mystikal was convicted on charges of sexual battery and extortion and sentenced to six years in state prison after assaulting his hairstylist.

We’ve reached out to Mystikal’s lawyer for comment.