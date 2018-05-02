Exclusive: Stevie J & Joseline Play Happy Family Before Hammering Out Child Support & Custody Agreement For Baby Bonnie Bella

Reality Show Exes Come To An Agreement On How To Raise Daughter Bonnie Bella

They just settled their contentious child support and custody battle – and to Stevie J and Joseline, that my have been water under the bridge.

The exes were spotted out with their bundle of joy Bonnie Bella just days before they agreed to settle their paternity, custody and child support case over the tot, BOSSIP can reveal.

The former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” couple were spotted walking around the Atlanta’s Lenox Mall with their daughter in tow. Their show of unity came right before they went in front of a judge April 27 to announce they’d settled their once acrimonious custody and support battle that saw both sides lob allegations of violence, drug abuse and bad parenting.

Their public display of affection came just a few days before they ironed out the terms of their contentious legal battle, where Stevie agreed to shell out $1,000 a month in child support to Joseline, according to TMZ.

Perhaps the pair were celebrating inking the settlement and taking a a stab at co-parenting for Bonnie’s sake?