Tristan Thompson Officially Chucked The Deuces To Khloe (And Fatherhood), Gave Her Playoff Ticket To His Sidepiece Instead

Tristan Thompson Gives Khloe Kardashian’s Playoff Ticket To Side Chick

While Khloe Kardashian has supposedly been going back and forth over whether or not to keep her cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson in her life, it seems like he may have gone ahead and made that decision for her.

With a new baby at home and understandably being mad at him, Khloe reportedly told Tristan he can keep those lil NBA Playoff tickets this year, since she won’t be coming out to support. As a source close to the action tells InTouch Weekly, Tristan took Khloe’s rejection lemons and simply turned it into new bish lemonade:

“Khloé told him she isn’t going to any of his playoff games in Cleveland and gave him back his four box seat tickets. So, Tristan gave the tickets to his sidepiece Lani!”

Mind you, Lani Blair is the same NY-based bottle waitress that Tristan was busy running in and out of hotels with just days before Khloe was about to give birth. And she looks like this:

Jeans and Top: @fashionnova🌺 A post shared by Lani Blair (@laniblair) on Apr 19, 2018 at 5:51pm PDT

Either way, now that Khloe knows what’s up, Tristan is over hiding and creeping, and he’s ready to make Lani his main chick (until she gets knocked up and hits that third trimester time, of course)…

“He’s crazy, crazy about Lani and isn’t trying to hide her. Lani’s been asking to come to his games to cheer him on for the longest time but Tristan always wanted to keep her in the background, until now. Khloé has no idea that Tristan did this and it seems like Tristan doesn’t care about her knowing either.”

Well, we guess while Khloe is somewhere knee-deep in pampers and spit-up, Tristan is living his best life winning playoff games and kicking it with his new bangin’ boo. Yikes.

Does she look worth risking it all for??

