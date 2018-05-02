IfSlaveryWasAChoice Is Trending So That We Can Laugh Through The Insanity

#IfSlaveryWasAChoice Is Hilarious

Kanye West opened his big, dumb mouth to suggest that black people were slaves for 400 years because of a “choice.” Yes, Kanye West thinks black people chose to be slaves. Again, he said this with his dumb mouth. While there’s plenty of time for people to drag him for filth, a lot of people worked through the frustration by simply joking about what life would be like if slavery were a choice. The results are incredible.

#IfSlaveryWasAChoice Me when massa asks me to pay rent on my small piece of land, on top of working all day. pic.twitter.com/wP40MF5ZUw — Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) May 1, 2018

I was told by AppleCare that I could come to America and not pick cotton #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/XSayClg3Kg — The Beyoncé of The Root (@JarrieBradshaw) May 2, 2018

Take a look at some more hilarity.