Here’s What Happened When Drake Almost Got Folded Up Trying To Fight A Cleveland Cavaliers Player

Drake and Kendrick Perkins exchanged more words postgame pic.twitter.com/Z0rdXDe1uL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 2, 2018

Drake Almost Gets Into A Scuffle

The second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs features the Toronto Raptors vs. The Cleveland Cavaliers, so naturally Drake was in the front row to cheer on his squad from the 6. He heckled LeBron and cheered on his guys. However, one Cav didn’t take too kindly to Drake’s taunts. That person being Kendrick Perkins, the bruiser who is a solid food taller than Drake and 100 pounds heavier.

Wait… Drake said WHAT to Kendrick Perkins? You gotta be kidding me, man. Kendrick Perkins is 6'10", 270lbs. Drake sang "Marvin's Room". https://t.co/c1mkVWrEeZ — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 2, 2018

That didn’t stop Drizzy from acting like he wanted all the free smoke Perk could provide. Twitter knew better and spent the rest of the night praying for Drake’s well-being and clowning his stupidity. And it was glorious. Take a look…