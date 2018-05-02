Ciara Shares A Precious Flick Of Russell Wilson Daddy-Daughter Dancing With 1-Year Old Sienna

Ciara Shares Video Of Russell Wilson Dancing With Daughter Sienna

Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson are still sharing sweet moments from their little lady Sienna’s first birthday celebration.

The birthday girl posed in her precious “hot air balloon,” right alongside her big brother Future, while ringing in the big first year:

These 2 😍 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 30, 2018 at 6:38am PDT

And Ciara shared this adorable outtake of Russell and his little princess dancing through the kitchen to some 80’s jams.

Too cute! Ciara was really spot on when calling Russell and Sienna twins, wasn’t she?

WENN/Splash/Instagram