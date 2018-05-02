A Poke & A Swipe: Facebook Is Launching A New “Not For Hook-Ups” Dating App

Facebook Is Close To Launching A Dating Feature

If you’re looking for love–and you still log into Facebook–then you could be in luck.

While certain dating apps might not be meant for hooking up, that seems to be what happens a lot of the time. Whether it’s Tinder or, well…..Tinder, the amount of stories you hear that result in an actual relationship are slim to none. But now, Facebook is launching a dating app said to be meant for meaningful relationships, not just hooking-up.

On Tuesday, during the keynote address at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference, Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social media giant is preparing to launch a dating feature. The CEO swears up and down that this upcoming feature will be nothing like all the hundreds of other online dating options out there. He explained, “This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships, not just hook-ups.”

The feature is designed to match the site’s users with people they aren’t friends with on the site, as reported by CNBC. Users will be able to build a dating profile that their friends are not able to view, where they will be connected with others who share similar interests on Facebook or have attended the same events. Chief Product Officer Chris Cox said about the feature, “It mirrors the way people actually date, which is usually at events and institutions that they’re connected to.”

Would y’all consider using this new Facebook dating feature? Is anyone beside our grandmas still active on Facebook like that??