T.I. Talks To Ebro About His Meeting With Kanye And Who Really Invented Trap Music [Video]

T.I. Stops By E Bro In The Morning For An Open Conversation

T.I. has been in the middle of all of the Kanye West drama recently, after he released a song with Ye about his head-scratching political alignments.

The Atlanta wordsmith stopped by E Bro In The Morning on Tuesday to talk about the making of “Ye VS. The People,” along with his other thoughts about Kanye’s unraveling. Tip also discussed the controversy between himself and Gucci Mane over who created Trap Music, gun laws in America, and whether or not he’s still married to Tiny.