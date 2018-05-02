SMH: Katt Williams Is Being Sued For Allegedly Attacking Waiter With A Salt Shaker Back In 2016

Katt Williams Is Being Sued For Alleged 2016 Assault

Katt Williams allegedly attacked a waiter with a salt shaker back in 2016, and now that waiter is suing him.

Kevin Oliveira is claiming that the comedian attacked him while he was working at Spondivits restaurant in April. Oliveira says that the alleged assault happened after he asked Williams and his friend to wait for a table, according to new legal documents obtained by The Blast.

Oliveira claims that when he asked the 46-year-old comedian to wait, he became upset and grabbed a glass salt shaker, throwing it at him and striking him in the face. According to the documents, the waiter was transported to the hospital by ambulance and required 10 stitches to treat a large gash to his lips and mouth.

The Blast reports that he is seeking unspecified damages for medical expenses, impairment of earning capacity and past and future lost earnings. Williams was arrested following the initial incident.