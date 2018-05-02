How Sweet: Keith Powers Gushes Over Meeting His Beautiful Bae Ryan Destiny

Keith Powers Reveals How He And Girlfriend Ryan Destiny Met

Aren’t they a gorgeous couple? Keith Powers visited the ladies at The Real Daytime last week and ended up telling the story of how he met his girlfriend, Ryan Destiny. You can tell he is SMITTEN, the ladies could barely get a word in as he described their frist encounter at a party.

I met her at a Teen Vogue Party, it was real platonic. I kinda froze up like hey my name his Keith Power, she was like hey. Every time we’d see each other we’d kick it.

A post shared by Keith T Powers (@keithpowers) on Apr 16, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

Both young stars are hot right now, with Ryan, 23, busy with Star and Keith, 25, doing multiple projects, including keeping his Ronnie DeVoe part alive in an upcoming Bobby Brown series. We wish them the best! More of the young and love stars after the flip.