La Flame La Familia: Kylie Jenner Shares More Precious Pics From Her Swirly Baecay With Baby Daddy Travie And Lil Stormi
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3
❯
❮
Kylie Jenner Shares More Shots Of Stormi And Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner has definitely been in a sharing mood this week. The youngest of the Kar-Jenner clan has been riding the wave of swirly bliss with her baby daddy Travis Scott. Kylie’s been posting coupled up pictures with her and Travis this week and she shared this one last night.
Sweet right? Baecays are the best.
Here’s the real gem though.
Kylie also celebrated Stormi reaching three months!
Hit the flip for more shots from Kylie’s arsenal
Kylie flashed cakes from aboard a seacraft, presumably in Miami, since she captioned it MIA…
Bute or nah?