La Flame La Familia: Kylie Jenner Shares More Precious Pics From Her Swirly Baecay With Baby Daddy Travie And Lil Stormi

- By Bossip Staff
HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 18: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner sit court-side during Game Two of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs at Toyota Center on April 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner Shares More Shots Of Stormi And Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has definitely been in a sharing mood this week. The youngest of the Kar-Jenner clan has been riding the wave of swirly bliss with her baby daddy Travis Scott. Kylie’s been posting coupled up pictures with her and Travis this week and she shared this one last night.

birthday behavior

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Sweet right? Baecays are the best.

Here’s the real gem though.

my pretty girl is 3 months old today ✨

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie also celebrated Stormi reaching three months!

Hit the flip for more shots from Kylie’s arsenal

MIA

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie flashed cakes from aboard a seacraft, presumably in Miami, since she captioned it MIA…

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Bute or nah?

