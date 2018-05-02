Coupled Up: Shanina Shaik And DJ Ruckus Bask In Their Newlywed Glory

By Bossip Staff
Newly Weds Shanina Shaik and and husband DJ Ruckus on Miami Beach just a few days after getting married in the Bahamas a with their adorable dog.

DJ Ruckus And Shanina Shaik Spend Time In Miami Following Eleuthera Island Wedding

Over the weekend we reported about Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik’s wedding to DJ Ruckus and the couple have since been spotted in Miami, basking in their newlywed glory.

Newly Weds Shanina Shaik and and husband DJ Ruckus on Miami Beach just a few days after getting married in the Bahamas a with their adorable dog.

The couple soaked up the sun together on the beach before taking their dog for a walk and grabbing some ice cream.

Enjoy more photos below then hit the flip for a few wedding snaps

We didn’t realize it before but Rev. Run officiated the ceremony, according to BRIDES.com write up about the nuptials.

