Coupled Up: Shanina Shaik And DJ Ruckus Bask In Their Newlywed Glory
DJ Ruckus And Shanina Shaik Spend Time In Miami Following Eleuthera Island Wedding
Over the weekend we reported about Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik’s wedding to DJ Ruckus and the couple have since been spotted in Miami, basking in their newlywed glory.
The couple soaked up the sun together on the beach before taking their dog for a walk and grabbing some ice cream.
Enjoy more photos below then hit the flip for a few wedding snaps
We didn’t realize it before but Rev. Run officiated the ceremony, according to BRIDES.com write up about the nuptials.
Supermodel @shaninamshaik and @djruckusofficial wed in a beautiful ceremony in the Bahamas and we have all the never-before-seen photos! 🙌 Head to the link in bio to see every gorgeous detail from their star-studded wedding! || #WeddingOfTheDay #BridesRealWedding 📷: @saraloblaphotographer | 📋: @alicespitalny Ben Simmons, Charlotte Simmons of Little Island Designs | Ceremony👗: @ralphandrusso | Reception 👗: @michaelcostello | 👠: @aquazzura @jimmychoo | 💇♀️: @jennifer_yepez | 💄: @raemorrismakeup | skincare: @koraorganics @diormakeup | jewelry 💎: @lorraineschwartz | officiant: @revwon | decor & menus: Kea Thien of @theksimonegroupevents | 🏡: The Other Side