Capin’ Kandi Burruss Claps Back At Cardio Curmudgeon Jillian Michaels For “Misogynistic” Andy Cohen Comments [Video]

Image via Daniel Zuchnik/Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU/Getty

Kandi Burruss Defends Andy Cohen Against Jillian Michaels

Kandi Burruss is not here for the lies, the lies, THE LIES nor is she here for slander against her boy, Andy Cohen.

TMZ caught up with Kandi at LAX and asked her about comments that workout warrior Jillian Michaels made about the Bravo honcho calling him essentially a misogynist.

Don’t mess with her man, or she’s the one who’s gonna bring it to you. ATL, ho.