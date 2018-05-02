Not So Fast! Blac Chyna’s Not Knocked Up By Her Barely Legal Boyfriend

Tyga taught her….

Blac Chyna Not Pregnant With 18-Year-Old YBN Almighty Jay’s Baby

There’s a bit of rumor control going around surrounding Blac Chyna, her womb, and her barely legal boyfriend Adolescent Almighty Jay.

As previously reported PageSix reported that Chyna, 29, was expecting with her 18-year-old boy toy YBN Almighty Jay.

According to TMZ however, that’s simply untrue. The site reports that Chyna’s not pregnant—yet anyway.

What is true however is that Chyna’s in “love” with Jay and wants more kids in the future.

💙 A post shared by 👑 YBN Almighty Jay (@ybnalmightyjay) on Apr 26, 2018 at 5:26pm PDT

The two have been “dating” since February.

We’re still not convinced by this relationship AT ALL, but hey, if you wanna continue to galvanize around Hollywood and perpetuate some positively predatory coupledom, do your thing Chy.