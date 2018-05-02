Hate Crimes: Charlottesville Jury Convicts Abhorrent Arkansas A$$hole Of Attacking African-American Man

Image via Jason Andrew/Getty Images

Charlottesville Jury Convicts Man For Hate Crime

The hate crimes committed in Charlottesville, Virginia are still fresh in the minds of many around the nation who witnessed whiteness be wielded like a sword of hatred in the early morning of August 12, 2017.

Today, one of the cowardly colonizers who took part in attacking DeAndre Harris during the subsequent resistance has finally been brought to justice.

According to NYDailyNews redneck racist Jacob Scott Goodwin has been found guilty of kicking and beating Harris during the white riots. It was reported that Goodwin’s lawyer admitted to the jury that his client had kicked DeAndre while he was down.

Goodwin’s panel of peers didn’t buy the excuse that he was trying to defend himself, they suggested that he be given a 10-year prison sentence in addition to a $20,000 fine.

