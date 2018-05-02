Congratulations: Lil Fizz’s Ex-“Appetizer” Kamiah Adams Just Got Knocked Up By NBA Baller BF Bradley Beal

- By Bossip Staff
Bradley Beal And Kamiah Adams Expecting A Baby

Remember her? Kamiah Adams made  her reality debut and exit back in 2015 with Lil Fizz on Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird. The prissy lady didn’t str up too much drama, she just thought Fizz was taking her seriously after having moved in with him and then he called her an “appetizer”, since he was still looking for a main course.

Here’s a refresher.

Rude, right? Welp, Kamiah kicked Fizz and Mona Scott to the curb and found live with NBA Baller Bradley Beal. The two have been dating for over 2 years, and now they are expecting a baby. Congratulations!

This is exciting news for Washington Wizards fans, who are sending congratulations to the couple online. Beal signed a 5 year, $127,000,000 contract with them back in 2016, according to sportscap. They are adorable. More of Kamiah and her baby daddy to be after the flip.

