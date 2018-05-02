Congratulations: Lil Fizz’s Ex-“Appetizer” Kamiah Adams Just Got Knocked Up By NBA Baller BF Bradley Beal
Remember her? Kamiah Adams made her reality debut and exit back in 2015 with Lil Fizz on Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird. The prissy lady didn’t str up too much drama, she just thought Fizz was taking her seriously after having moved in with him and then he called her an “appetizer”, since he was still looking for a main course.
Rude, right? Welp, Kamiah kicked Fizz and Mona Scott to the curb and found live with NBA Baller Bradley Beal. The two have been dating for over 2 years, and now they are expecting a baby. Congratulations!
This is exciting news for Washington Wizards fans, who are sending congratulations to the couple online. Beal signed a 5 year, $127,000,000 contract with them back in 2016, according to sportscap. They are adorable. More of Kamiah and her baby daddy to be after the flip.
To Baby ____ As we patiently await for your arrival, I reflect about how excited I am! It’s cliche but words really can’t explain it. The affect and changes you’ve made in my life have not only been great, but necessary! Different emotions, new perspectives, maturity level, the list goes on and on. @kamiahadams and I promise to love you, protect you, teach you, support you, respect you, and be the best parents we can possibly be! I love you, Pops.. “Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from Him.”(Psalm 127:3) Ps: Ya bighead mama just hit me upside the head. Tonight, give her the two piece jab to the ribs, then BOOM left kick to the spleen! You do this, first baby bottle on me! 🍼🖤