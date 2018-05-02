Piss Off, Petunias! Iman Shumpert Says Teyana Taylor Would ‘Fade’ Fricassee Him For Creepin’ Outside Their Marriage
Iman Shumpert Denies Cheating On Teyana Taylor
Iman Shumpert heard those pesky rumors that his “creeping” on Teyana Taylor caused the cancellation of their show, and he’s issuing a response.
As previously reported Teyana herself said split rumors weren’t true…
and a source told BOSSIP that the couple cut their show short after having issues with production.
Now, Iman’s jumping in and telling fans that his wife would “Buck 50 his face” for cheating and make him pay by “wearing the sexiest outfit of the century.”
Not only that, he says they signed up for their reality show to inspire.
“Please stop attacking my family for clicks n for promo for models,” said Iman.
Iman flirtatiously asked his wife if she wants a “banana split” after work since that’s the only split going on between them.
Teyana directly called out the blog who wrote the original story on their split.