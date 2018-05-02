Piss Off, Petunias! Iman Shumpert Says Teyana Taylor Would ‘Fade’ Fricassee Him For Creepin’ Outside Their Marriage

Nice try…

Iman Shumpert Denies Cheating On Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert heard those pesky rumors that his “creeping” on Teyana Taylor caused the cancellation of their show, and he’s issuing a response.

As previously reported Teyana herself said split rumors weren’t true…

and a source told BOSSIP that the couple cut their show short after having issues with production.

Now, Iman’s jumping in and telling fans that his wife would “Buck 50 his face” for cheating and make him pay by “wearing the sexiest outfit of the century.”

Yall know if it was true @TEYANATAYLOR crazy ass gon buck 50 my face and pop out wearing the sexiest outfit of the century lol. Its warm outside today guys, you shouldn't even be drinking tea. — Iman. (@imanshumpert) May 1, 2018

Not only that, he says they signed up for their reality show to inspire.

“Please stop attacking my family for clicks n for promo for models,” said Iman.

On a serious note, we opened our home to inspire people to love. The world needs love! So please stop attacking my family for clicks n for promo for models. Linking em to my name does nothing. Thank u all for watching @VH1 #TeyanaAndIman — Iman. (@imanshumpert) May 1, 2018

Piss off, Petunias!

More Teyana and Iman denying split rumors on the flip.