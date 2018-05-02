Charles Barkley Wants Smoke With Draymond Green As Bad As He Wants A Dozen Donuts
Draymond Green Responds To Charles Barkley Threats
For whatever reason, despite his poor physical condition, Charles Barkley still talks like he’s a svelte fighting machine ready to lay hands on anyone who ruffles his feathers.
Last night on Inside The NBA following the Warriors-Pelicans game, the round mound of rebound let off this hot take about the ever-annoying Draymond Green…
Look, as much as Drake doesn’t want even the faintest puff of smoke with Kendrick Perkins, the glazed Krispy Kreme known as Charles Barkley doesn’t want a vape cloud with Draymond.
Peep how Dray’s mom responded on the flipper.
