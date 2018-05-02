Charles Barkley Wants Smoke With Draymond Green As Bad As He Wants A Dozen Donuts

Image via Thearon W. Henderson/Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic/Getty

Draymond Green Responds To Charles Barkley Threats

For whatever reason, despite his poor physical condition, Charles Barkley still talks like he’s a svelte fighting machine ready to lay hands on anyone who ruffles his feathers.

Last night on Inside The NBA following the Warriors-Pelicans game, the round mound of rebound let off this hot take about the ever-annoying Draymond Green…

Charles Barkley really wants Rajon Rondo to punch Draymond Green in the face pic.twitter.com/7CFX536Kl2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 2, 2018

Look, as much as Drake doesn’t want even the faintest puff of smoke with Kendrick Perkins, the glazed Krispy Kreme known as Charles Barkley doesn’t want a vape cloud with Draymond.

Peep how Dray’s mom responded on the flipper.