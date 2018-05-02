Delivert By Gunfire? Pulse Nightclub Survivor Says He’s No Longer Likes Men, Joins “Christian” Gay Conversion Group

Image via Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Pulse Club Shooting Survivor Claims He’s No Longer Gay

Well, we certainly didn’t see this coming.

According to DailyMail, a man who survived the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Luis Javier Ruiz, says he is no longer gay and has joined a Christian group for former/reformed homosexuals.

Here’s what he posted to Facebook recently:

‘I should of been of number 50 [sic]. ‘Going through old pictures of the night of Pulse, a memory were my struggles of perversion, heavy drinking to drown out everything and having promiscuous sex that led to HIV my struggles were real ! [sic] ‘The enemy had its grip and now God has taken me from that moment and has given me Christ Jesus I’v grown to know his love in a deeper level.[sic]

He goes on to say:

‘In this picture 2 of out of 49 my close friend on right and in back of me are no longer with us they lost there life that night. [sic] ‘I should of been number 50 but now I have the chance to live in relationship and not religion not just loving christ but being in love with christ and sharing his love I know who I am and I am not defined with who the enemy says I use to be but who christ Jesus says I am. [sic]’

Guess Christ was really concerned about Luis status as a power top…