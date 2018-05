The evolution of Thanos after he completed his mission & hit that porch to chill.

1. Ugly Thanos

2. Fine uncle Thanos

3. Fine BBQin uncle Thanos

4. Linen short set & Essence Fest regular uncle Thanos#InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/aDDWtGU6Py — who gran auntie was a slave?!?! (@screwyoumegn) April 28, 2018

The Ladies Love Them Some Thanos

Everyone’s STILL devastated over Infinity War‘s soul-snatching ending but we may have found something to make you cackle to keep from crying and it’s all about (purple poon-sizzler?) Thanos who has the ladies in a TIZZY as the latest meme obsession blowing up the internet.

Peep the hilarious chaos over purple zaddy Thanos on the flip.