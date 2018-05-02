Kevin Hart’s Alleged Extortionist Charged With 2 Felonies For Sex Tape Leak Threat

Image via Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Kevin Hart’s Extortionist Charged With Felonies

Kevin Hart’s cheating scandal came to light before our eyes via social media upon the diminutive comedian’s decision to give a big “F U” a man attempting to extort him over a sex tape with a woman who was not his pregnant wife.

In his confessional Instagram video, Hart claimed that he was the victim of extortion and vowed to seek out and prosecute those responsible.

According to TMZ, that day has arrived and the man who tried to secure a bag via Kevin’s cheating a$$ has been charged with two felony counts of extortion and extortion by threatening letter.

No telling what kind of time this guy is facing, but he better have one helluva lawyer.