Today Is The Rock’s 46th Birthday So Let’s Celebrate By Enjoying Some Of His Most Recent Poon-Slammiest Moments
Celebrating The Rock’s 46th Birthday
Can you smellalalalalalaaaaaa the thirst?
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been part of our lives for two decades. He was one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Then he became Hollywood’s biggest star. All the while upping this sexy every single year. Now, at the tender age of 46, he’s a salt & pepper, chiseled mass of sexy and women can’t stop ogling.
So for his birthday, we have decided to bless YOU. Enjoy a gallery of images in which the Rock has torn up drawls all year. You’re welcome.
Horns forward. Chains on and crushing it in China. On a biz note, for over a year now I’ve been developing these new Project Rock workout headphones 🎧 They’ll be the best you’ve ever trained in in terms of quality and durability. They’re aaaaaalmost ready to go to market, but as always, I gotta put ‘em thru my final tests. Til’ then you keep crushing it wherever you’re at and I’ll keep faking it, I mean crushing it on tour. #SHANGHAI #RAMPAGE #WorldTour #HornsForward 🤘🏾
Gorillas weren’t the only animals I spent time with for my RAMPAGE research. Luckily, I’m a country boy who lives only a few miles from the swamps of the Florida Everglades. I do a lot of fishin’ and truckin’ down here and these gators are some of my favorite fresh water species. They’ve been rompin’ and chompin’ for 37 million years. Incredible animal.. especially once I’m able to calm ‘em, then I’m really able to appreciate up close. *Important legal disclaimer: If you come across a gator, don’t try doing this. You’ll lose a limb or something much worse. Call the Fish and Wildlife Commission or WorldStar. #LizzieLoves2RompAndChomp #ButDaddyDoes2 RAMPAGE WORLDWIDE APRIL 13th 🐊🦍🐺
“Cause every girl’s crazy bout a sharp dressed man”… who occasionally trips over himself when walkin’ cool, but loves tequila and pancakes. Been grindin’ every day for months now on @ballershbo. Worth every minute and can’t wait for you to check out our new season this summer on HBO. #FinalWeekOfProduction #Ballers
Build the Belief. THIS THURSDAY #ProjectRock will drop one of @underarmour’s most anticipated collections of 2018: CHASE GREATNESS Project Rock is not a brand, it’s a movement. It’s a core belief, that I 100% don’t care what color you are, how old you are, where you come from or what you do for a living. The only thing I care about is you and I, building the belief that regardless of whatever the odds, we can overcome and achieve – but it all starts with the work we’re willing to put in with our two hands. This movement is much bigger than me. #BuildTheBelief #ProjectRock #UnderArmour #ChaseGreatnessCollection DROPS THIS THURSDAY.
Ladies and gentlemen, this is Pablo. He’s a star. He’s the monkey who starred in Pirates of the Caribbean with that John Depp fella. The other one is the big, brown, bald, tattooed silverback who stars in RAMPAGE. We’re comparing IQ’s. The monkey’s intellectually superior. As per yoosh. Lotta fun promoting RAMPAGE with my buddy here. He told he to f*ck off when I told him he needs a tic tac for his monkey breath. #LoveMeSomeAnimals #RAMPAGE APRIL 20th.