Today Is The Rock’s 46th Birthday So Let’s Celebrate By Enjoying Some Of His Most Recent Poon-Slammiest Moments

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14

Celebrating The Rock’s 46th Birthday

Can you smellalalalalalaaaaaa the thirst?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been part of our lives for two decades. He was one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Then he became Hollywood’s biggest star. All the while upping this sexy every single year. Now, at the tender age of 46, he’s a salt & pepper, chiseled mass of sexy and women can’t stop ogling.

So for his birthday, we have decided to bless YOU. Enjoy a gallery of images in which the Rock has torn up drawls all year. You’re welcome.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus