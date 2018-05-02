Revenge Body: Jeannie Mai Is Getting THICC AF After Leaving Ex-Hubby, Shares Before And After Flicks

Jeannie Mai Packing On The Good Pounds

Jeannie Mai said she’s been eating good and hitting the gym to make sure she’s plumping up her body the right way recently, after putting herself first. The television hostess said she stayed at a measly 103 pounds for the last 12 years. Previously, was married for 10 years, divorcing in November.

3 months ago I started a new eating plan and training program and gained 17 lbs. I don’t have a weight goal..just a promise to be as physically Strong as I am mentally Indestructable 🙌🏼 So far I’m 3 months of eating more, (clean protein and saying Yes to carbs!!), lifting heavy weights (best therapy ever!!) and truly loving all of Me. Not sure where I’m headed but I know I’m gonna look the best I’ve ever looked because Im spending quality time on ME. Here’s to Mai first.

She grew little booty too.

Jeannie also clarified on The Real that she wished her ex nothing but happiness and said he would be an amazing father. She wasn’t exactly read for children herself.

Do you thinks Jeannie is getting all healthy for the next suitor? Someone who may like a little meat on her bones?