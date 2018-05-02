Revenge Body: Jeannie Mai Is Getting THICC AF After Leaving Ex-Hubby, Shares Before And After Flicks
Jeannie Mai Packing On The Good Pounds
Jeannie Mai said she’s been eating good and hitting the gym to make sure she’s plumping up her body the right way recently, after putting herself first. The television hostess said she stayed at a measly 103 pounds for the last 12 years. Previously, was married for 10 years, divorcing in November.
On the left is the first time I tried on this dress, at a weight I've kept for 12 years, 103 lbs. Staying 103 came from my self control to lose "chubby" teenage weight and a stressful idea that my body was built to look best "thin". As I'm nearing my 40s, I realize that I've been thru so much shit mentally and emotionally, why the hell should my body be forced to suffer (from my over controlling ways) too? So 3 months ago I started a new eating plan and training program and gained 17 lbs. I don't have a weight goal..just a promise to be as physically Strong as I am mentally Indestructable 🙌🏼 So far I'm 3 months of eating more, (clean protein and saying Yes to carbs!!), lifting heavy weights (best therapy ever!!) and truly loving all of Me. Not sure where I'm headed but I know I'm gonna look the best I've ever looked because Im spending quality time on ME. Here's to Mai first #transformationTuesday. What tips you want me to share in my journey? Cuz I'm def learning now that a figure with curves offers interesting angles 🖤 #summerbodyhereIcome #leanmuscle #StrongisthenewSexy
She grew little booty too.
In Biggie voice "it was all a Dream!!" but not today Satan last night was REAL!!! We won the Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host I'm legit in sweaty tears and lashes. PS Real Fam: me @adriennebailon @comiclonilove & @tameramowrytwo made a promise that IF we won we would come to work today looking EXACTLY like last night NO shower NO remove makeup, yup in full rachicity (Tam gets to brush her teeth) GET READY TO WATCH US LIVE AMERICA🇺🇸
Jeannie also clarified on The Real that she wished her ex nothing but happiness and said he would be an amazing father. She wasn’t exactly read for children herself.
