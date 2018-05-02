Go AWF Then Sis! Eve Declares She Is “DONE” With Kanye And Sheryl Underwood Offers Praise For Van Lathan [VIDEO]

Eve And Sheryl Underwood Speak Out About Kanye West Slavery Comments

The ladies of “The Talk” devoted much of today’s show to their thoughts on Kanye’s recent coonery comments.

Eve reacted to Kanye West’s inflammatory comments about slavery saying,

“Every time I watch these clips, I get emotional… it is so disrespectful. I can’t understand how a black man that was born on the south side of Chicago can have these ideas. I can’t understand… his mother, may she rest in peace, was an African American Studies professor. I cannot understand this. You want to be a free-thinker, you want to be thought-provoking, you cannot have these ideas without facts to back them up. Slavery is a fact. Slavery is part of our history… we cannot forget it… we are still feeling the effects of slavery within our community, within our culture. It hurts me… At the end of the day, we all got lucky and got plucked out of our hoods and live these amazing lives, but you cannot be so far in your bubble to think you are not a part of what this history is… This is a man that I actually used to listen to, this is a person that we used to look to as an artist. Any young brothers looking at me, listening to me today, pick up some Nas, pick up Damian Marley, pick up some J. Cole, pick up some Kendrick Lamar. Listen to these artists. I am done with Kanye.”

So are we Eve. So are we.

